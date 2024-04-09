Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.1% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total value of $761,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,129 shares of company stock worth $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

NYSE:LLY traded down $21.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $755.90. 1,293,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $753.54 and a 200 day moving average of $648.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $363.04 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a market capitalization of $718.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

