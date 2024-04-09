E&G Advisors LP Has $301,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $266.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.61 and its 200 day moving average is $246.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.81 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.11.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

