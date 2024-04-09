E&G Advisors LP Has $243,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $117.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

