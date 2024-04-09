E&G Advisors LP Has $203,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $510.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.