E&G Advisors LP Buys Shares of 700 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $77,388,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $352.03 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $355.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.76.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.25.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

