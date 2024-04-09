E&G Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EG opened at $381.11 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $331.08 and a one year high of $417.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EG shares. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Everest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.67.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

