Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $238.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.76.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.23. 72,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,925. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.30. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $231.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

