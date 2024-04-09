EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EchoStar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

EchoStar Trading Up 2.6 %

EchoStar stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.61. EchoStar has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.19. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 732.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EchoStar

In other EchoStar news, Director James Defranco bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $1,482,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 306,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 55.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 531,537 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,046,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,055,000 after purchasing an additional 581,159 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,289,000 after purchasing an additional 182,601 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $36,892,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

