Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

EVV stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 31.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $163,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

