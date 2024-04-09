Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
EVV stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $10.00.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
