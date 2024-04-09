Eastern Bank Sells 158 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

