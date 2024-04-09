Eastern Bank Sells 11,316 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,316 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,928,000 after purchasing an additional 670,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,508,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

RPRX opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $36.74.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.