Eastern Bank Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

