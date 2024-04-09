Eastern Bank Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastern Bank lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 37.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

