Eastern Bank Has $622,000 Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Eastern Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.81 and its 200-day moving average is $281.54. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

