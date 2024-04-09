Eastern Bank Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

