Eastern Bank Acquires Shares of 761 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $476.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market cap of $381.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

