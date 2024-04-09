DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Up 5.3%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $21.98. 1,110,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,568,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a positive return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $393,356.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.