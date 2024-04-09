DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:KTF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,125. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.68.
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
