Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BROS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BROS opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

