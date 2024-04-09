DURECT (DRRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DURECT (NASDAQ: DRRX):

4/1/2024 – DURECT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – DURECT had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/28/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/19/2024 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/11/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2024 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/24/2024 – DURECT was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/16/2024 – DURECT was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

DURECT Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 26,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,577. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.85. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46.

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

