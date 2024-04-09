DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stake Lessened by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

