Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 12.1% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $15,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 105,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.34. 100,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,511. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

