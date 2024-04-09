Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Sells 363 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.74. 2,170,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

