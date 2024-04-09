Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.44. The stock had a trading volume of 166,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,991. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

