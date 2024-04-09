Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.38. 11,364,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,082,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $44.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

