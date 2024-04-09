Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned about 0.08% of Dollar General worth $25,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.39. 2,645,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,312. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.86.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus increased their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.96.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

