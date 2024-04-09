DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLO. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of DLocal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32. DLocal has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DLocal by 77.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after buying an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 866.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 27.8% during the second quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,268,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

