Diversified Healthcare Trust – to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:DHCNI)

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

DHCNI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 14,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,154. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

