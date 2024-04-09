Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,386,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

