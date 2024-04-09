Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after purchasing an additional 96,714 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 96,551 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,844. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $714.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

