Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,565 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 193,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,613. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.