Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.62. 1,588,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,731. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

