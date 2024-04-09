Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.42

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 71981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 87,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Efficient Frontier Advisors LLC now owns 566,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 365,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,012,000.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

