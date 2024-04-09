Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 432,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 54,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 34,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 235,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,724. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

