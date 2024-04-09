Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Boosted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 4.5% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 235,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,724. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

