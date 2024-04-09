Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Bought by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 272,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,266,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,367,000 after buying an additional 92,245 shares during the period.

BATS DIHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.80. 309,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

