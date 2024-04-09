Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.04

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 66208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,884 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,656,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,220,000 after acquiring an additional 238,906 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,354,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422,609 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,274,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,000,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,943,000 after buying an additional 323,873 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

