Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,222,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $51,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 150,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 543.3% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,649,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,639 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 393,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,598. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

