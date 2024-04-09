Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $421.76 and last traded at $421.76. Approximately 21,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 91,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $440.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $13.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.59 by $2.10. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 32.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total value of $205,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.