DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 6% This Week

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $269.30 million and approximately $13.83 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,123.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.00978354 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00141659 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008443 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00047549 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.46 or 0.00190176 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00046461 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.03 or 0.00137478 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,938,615,470 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
