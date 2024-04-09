Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.32.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.88. The company had a trading volume of 788,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.41 and a 12-month high of $208.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.08 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.