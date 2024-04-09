Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $113,793,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,647,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $555,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,561,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,873. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

