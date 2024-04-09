Deutsche Wohnen SE (DTCWY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, April 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0117 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Deutsche Wohnen’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

Shares of DTCWY opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

