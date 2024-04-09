Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 2.1 %

DAL stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

