Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.50. The stock had a trading volume of 326,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.65.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

