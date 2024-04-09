Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $40.51 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $678.09. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $633.62 and its 200 day moving average is $577.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $438.59 and a twelve month high of $704.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.29%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.