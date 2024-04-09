Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.69. 190,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,459. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BCE had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

