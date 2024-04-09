Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.17% of STERIS worth $37,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in STERIS by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $213.19. 18,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,578. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $180.54 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.53. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

