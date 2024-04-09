Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 17,690 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 817,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,690 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global comprises 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $46,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,147,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,493,000 after purchasing an additional 206,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,207,000 after buying an additional 342,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,917,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,270,000 after buying an additional 2,197,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,140. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.