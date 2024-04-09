Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 131,797 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,797 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $49,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WEC opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

